Residents invited to bring Banbury Cross to life with community art project
The project is a collaboration between Cherwell District Council and artist Anne-Marie Cadman.
It will primarily focus on recycling and will see the old floral display frames of hobby horses and a sun on Banbury Cross roundabout repurposed.
Anne-Marie, said: “I am thrilled to be involved in this public arts project. The aim of the initiative is for participants to have fun and harness their creativity with the techniques on offer, use some vibrant recycled materials and bring the outcomes together for four eye catching community arts installations.”
Banbury residents have been invited to participate in a series of free workshops, where they will be able to create the textile installations.
Three workshops will take place at the Orinoco store on the High Street on April 1, 2 and 3 from 1pm to 3pm.
Further workshops will take place at Springfest at the Hill Community Centre on April 4 and at The Mill Arts Centre on April 11 from 10am to 3pm.
To book a place at the Mill workshop email [email protected] or [email protected] or call 01295 227177.
Nicola Riley, assistant director of wellbeing and housing services, said: “We are excited to welcome Anne-Marie to our upcoming sessions to ensure that attendees can unleash their creativity under the tutelage of an expert and wholeheartedly encourage everyone to join us at our free sessions."
A limited number of home packs are also available for those unable to attend an in-person session. These are offered on a first-come, first-served basis by calling 01295 221980.