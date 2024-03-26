Residents invited to bring Banbury Cross to life with community art project

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The project is a collaboration between Cherwell District Council and artist Anne-Marie Cadman.

It will primarily focus on recycling and will see the old floral display frames of hobby horses and a sun on Banbury Cross roundabout repurposed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anne-Marie, said: “I am thrilled to be involved in this public arts project. The aim of the initiative is for participants to have fun and harness their creativity with the techniques on offer, use some vibrant recycled materials and bring the outcomes together for four eye catching community arts installations.”

Banbury residents have been invited to decorate the three hobby horses and sun on Banbury Cross roundabout with their art.

Banbury residents have been invited to participate in a series of free workshops, where they will be able to create the textile installations.

Three workshops will take place at the Orinoco store on the High Street on April 1, 2 and 3 from 1pm to 3pm.

Further workshops will take place at Springfest at the Hill Community Centre on April 4 and at The Mill Arts Centre on April 11 from 10am to 3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To book a place at the Mill workshop email [email protected] or [email protected] or call 01295 227177.

Nicola Riley, assistant director of wellbeing and housing services, said: “We are excited to welcome Anne-Marie to our upcoming sessions to ensure that attendees can unleash their creativity under the tutelage of an expert and wholeheartedly encourage everyone to join us at our free sessions."