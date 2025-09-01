Residents invited to a Banbury neighbourhood meeting to share views and concerns
Councillors Chukwudi Okeke and Becky Clarke MBE, district councillors for the Banbury Cross and Neithrop ward, are putting on the forum to give their local constituents an opportunity to air their views face to face.
The meeting takes place at the Ruscote Community Centre on Thursday (September 4) at 6pm.
“The forum provides our residents with an opportunity to hear local updates and raise any concerns they may have,” said Mr Okeke.
“Various local issues will be up for discussion. The local policing team will be on hand to update residents on the policing activities within the area. Becky Clarke and I will also be there to answer any questions.
“These forums have been invaluable in the past. People’s concerns are followed up by councillors or the community policing team, depending on their nature. In most cases, these are positively addressed,” he said.