Residents in Banbury who rent from council invited to have say on improvements

Banbury residents who rent their properties from the Cherwell District Council have been invited to have their say on what they expect from their landlord and the improvement of services.

The new document, which residents are invited to help shape, aims to align the commitments the council makes to its tenants with the government’s Social Housing White Paper and the new Renters Bill.

Council renters can have their say by visiting an online consultation and engagement platform from Friday June 9 to Friday June 30.

Cllr Nicholas Mawer, portfolio holder for housing, said: "Everyone deserves to live in a safe, comfortable, and well-maintained home. We manage around 180 properties, and that gives us an opportunity to set high standards and make sure that our tenants feel that they are part of a community where their needs are met and their views are understood and responded to.

"This charter will be an important document setting out the level of service that tenants can expect from us when it comes to matters such as routine repairs, delivering against new government legislation, and the support that will be given to help vulnerable renters sustain their tenancies.

"We warmly invite our tenants to have their say before June 30."

The council hopes the document is a step in raising housing standards in the district and will go along with improving working in partnership with registered providers of social housing.

One of the key themes of the charter will be to strengthen the council’s relationship with its tenants and to support the continuous improvement of services.