Residents come together to give Banbury a festive sparkle with Christmas art
Hundreds of people worked together to decorate three hobby horse frames and an orb and sceptre structure in time for Christmas.
Over 200 people attended Cherwell District Council’s art workshops run by local textile artist Anne-Marie Cadman at Castle Quay.
Other art sessions were held at Orinoco, The Hill, Hanwell Fields Community Centre, Banbury MIND and Sunrise Multicultural Project.
The decorated frames and orb will be placed at Banbury Cross roundabout and at the Warwick Road entrance to People’s Park.
Cllr Rob Pattenden, portfolio holder for healthy communities, said: “I want to say a massive thank you to all our residents and community groups that have given their time and activated their creative skills to create four beautiful structures that bring a wonderful festive feeling to the town centre.
“It has been brilliant to see everyone from all walks of life come together to bring a bit of Christmas magic to Banbury Cross and People’s Park. This project highlights how important arts programmes are for giving people the opportunity to make new friends, learn new skills and reinvigorate their mental wellbeing.”
The Christmas art initiative was a part of the council’s Round and Round programme that was launched in spring with a floral display on Banbury cross.
The Round and Round programme incorporates sustainability as a key principle in its community art projects, with a particular focus on reusing and recycling.