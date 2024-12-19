Residents at Banbury housing complex told they can't put Christmas decorations on their front doors

Residents at a housing complex in Banbury have been told they can't put Christmas decorations and wreaths on their front doors due to health and safety concerns.

And the news has not gone down well with many of them, who said they are 'dismayed and outraged' at the decision at the Stanbridge House on Ruskin Road.

The complex of around 60 flats, which is run by Housing 21, is designed for people aged 55 and older who may need assistance completing daily duties.

Stanbridge House residents are able to live independently while being safe and supported by the complex’s staff if needed.

Included within the independent living is the resident's ability to do their own shopping and furnish their flats how they choose.

So retired schoolteacher Sara Dracup was shocked to find a letter from Housing 21 informing her decorations and wreaths were prohibited from front doors this Christmas.

In the letter it read: “Flat front doors at Stanbridge House are either FD30 or FD60 fire doors. This means that if there is a fire, the flat doors should hold the fire behind the door for up to 30 or 60 minutes.

“Any items that are hung or attached to the door will compromise the fire door.”

Responding to the letter, Sara said: “Housing 21 has around 300 properties around the country, and generally they do a good job.

“However, this feels like they are being nannying and rigidly sticking to a rule that has sprung from nowhere.

“Many of the residents were left dismayed and outraged by this bout of regulations. It’s just a little thing, but little things all add up and I think it's important to speak up.”

Sara says that she and other tenants are allowed to decorate little shelves in the corridors outside their flats, but any Christmas decorations on the doors will be taken down.

She said: “I would argue that any decorations on the little shelves, which is about a foot away from my door, pose exactly the same fire threat as any decorations on a door would.

“Yes, I agree we need fire regulations, but this is degrees of absurdity. This soulless corridor, which looks like something out of The Shining, could do with a little bit of jeuje.

“We are not talking about using lit candles or dodgy fairy lights, but to stop people from putting little trinkets on their front doors just doesn’t add up.

“This new rule has needlessly upset quite a few of the elderly residents. Some of them have recently lost partners or are going through tough times, and understandably they want a little bit of Christmas cheer.”

In response, a spokesperson for Housing 21 said: “Recently, residents of all Housing 21 schemes were provided with health and safety guidance to ensure any festive decorations comply with fire legislation.

“This includes ensuring exit doors are not blocked and reminders that nothing should be fixed to internal doors—especially entrance doors to apartments—as in the event of a fire, they can impact the door’s performance, posing a safety risk.

“We will be inviting all residents to join us in decorating the communal Christmas tree and to join in with various festive activities and events taking place throughout December.”