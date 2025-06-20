Residents at Banbury care home set to enjoy Wimbledon on new TV thanks to donation

Residents at a Banbury care home for adults with physical disabilities are looking forward to watching this year’s Wimbledon on a brand new TV thanks to a generous donation.

Many of the 24 residents at the Agnes Court care home look forward to watching Wimbledon on television each year.

So, they were disappointed when the large screen TV in the home's living room stopped working recently.

However, thanks to a donation from the Friends of Agnes Court group, the home was able to purchase a brand-new TV and soundbar just in time for the world-famous tennis competition, which gets underway at the end of this month.

A new large-screen TV has been installed at Agnes Court. From left to right are Gary Johnson, treasurer of Friends of Agnes Court; Sarah Pickering, facilities manager; and Tom Blinkhorn of Blinkhorns Audio Visual, who installed the TV.

The Friends of Agnes Court group’s next fundraising event will be an open event at Broughton Grange Gardens from 6 to 8pm on Wednesday, July 2.

Admission is £10 per adult (children under 16 free), and there will be light refreshments available.

For more information about Agnes Court, visit: https://www.leonardcheshire.org/get-support/living/care-homes/agnes-court-banbury