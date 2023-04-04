Residents across the Banbury area are being warned about rogue traders posing as gardeners and roofers.

The warning comes from Oxfordshire County Council’s trading standards team, which is encouraging caution if anyone knocks and offers to start work immediately, particularly if they are pushy or claim that urgent repairs are required.

Each year, springtime and the start of the growing season results in an increase in offers to assist with gardening, garden clearances, tree cutting and work to roofs and gutters.

In the last year, the trading standards team saved or recovered over £220,000 for Oxfordshire scam victims, doorstep crime and other frauds. But unfortunately, this is only the tip of the iceberg and the team is aware of at least £659,000 being handed over to such criminals.

Oxfordshire Trading Standards has offered advice to help prevent residents being victims of rogue traders

Jody Kerman, Oxfordshire County Council’s Head of Trading Standards, said: “Through intervening in doorstep crime incidents, working with partners such as the police and pursuing criminals through the courts, we have been able to save Oxfordshire residents a huge sum of money.

“However, we know that a much greater amount has sadly been lost at a time when money is particularly tight. Such crimes can also lead to a sense of shame, embarrassment and isolation, which offenders look to take advantage of.”

Here are some top tips from Oxfordshire County Council’s trading standards team:

If it is out of the blue, it’s not for you. Don’t agree to work from an unsolicited, cold call.

Be aware of ‘alarm bell’ tactics, claims such as – ‘I was working in the area and saw that your garden/roof needed urgent attention’; ‘we are working at one of your neighbours’ and we have some material left over’; ‘I can take you to the bank/cashpoint to get the money’.

Take five to stop fraud. Taking a moment to stop and think before parting with your money or information could keep you safe. Trust your instincts.

Anyone can be a victim, so do not be embarrassed if it happens to you, it is vital you speak out.

If you want some work undertaken, get a number of detailed quotes in writing, including full contact details and a detailed breakdown of exactly what work will be done.

Be cautious about any requests for large deposits. For larger work, agree when staged payments will be paid and what work should be completed before any money is handed over. And stick to what is agreed between you and the company or individual.

Check with friends and family for trusted recommendations and consider a trading standards’ approved trader, from the Buy with Confidence scheme.

Consider learning more about how scams work and how you can protect yourself and others by becoming a Friend Against Scam.

For more advice on consumer rights, or to report a rogue trader to trading standards, contact the Citizens Advice national consumer helpline on 0808 223 1133 or by visiting its website citizensadvice.org.uk.