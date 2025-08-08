Residential road in Chipping Norton to close for two weeks for sewer repair works
The Leys in Chipping Norton is set to close to through traffic from August 26 until September 8.
A Temporary Traffic Order will be put into place over these days and will remain in force for a maximum period of 18 months or until the works have been completed.
The order prevents any vehicle from proceeding in the section of The Leys outside property number 15.
Traffic signage will be displayed to indicate to drivers when the order is in force.
Emergency service vehicles, works crews and residents living at premises which are only accessible from the closed section of road are exempted from the traffic order.
Other motorists are advised to use the alternative route via Cross Leys, Lewis Road, and Station Road.
For more information, visit:https://publicnoticeportal.uk/notice/traffic-and-roads/6893162b1c712ed07b5c6a53
