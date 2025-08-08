Residential road in Chipping Norton to close for two weeks for sewer repair works

A residential road in Chipping Norton will be closed for two weeks to allow work crews to carry out sewer repair works.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Leys in Chipping Norton is set to close to through traffic from August 26 until September 8.

A Temporary Traffic Order will be put into place over these days and will remain in force for a maximum period of 18 months or until the works have been completed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The order prevents any vehicle from proceeding in the section of The Leys outside property number 15.

The Leys in Chipping Norton will be closed to through traffic for two weeks to allow works crews to carry out sewer repair works.

Traffic signage will be displayed to indicate to drivers when the order is in force.

Emergency service vehicles, works crews and residents living at premises which are only accessible from the closed section of road are exempted from the traffic order.

Other motorists are advised to use the alternative route via Cross Leys, Lewis Road, and Station Road.

For more information, visit:https://publicnoticeportal.uk/notice/traffic-and-roads/6893162b1c712ed07b5c6a53