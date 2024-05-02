Repair cafe set up in Hook Norton to reduce waste and fundraise for village hall
and live on Freeview channel 276
The first meeting of the newly formed Hook Norton Repair Cafe will take place on Saturday, May 11 from 10am until 1pm.
Residents have been invited to bring along any broken items, including clothes, toys, and electronic or garden equipment, to see if the cafe’s team can repair them.
One of the organisers behind the cafe, Peter Barnett-Hunt, said: “There are two reasons why we have set up the cafe.
"Firstly, whenever I visit the local waste tip, I’m horrified at the things that are being thrown away. I enjoy fixing things, and I often see stuff that I could have fixed and kept from going to waste.
"The other reason is to raise money for the Hook Norton War Memorial Hall, which is under constant threat of closure because of funds, and the Hooky Neighbours charity, which provides services to older residents in the village.”
People are reminded not to bring along any white goods or vehicles and that the fixers will not be able to visit people’s properties to fix items.
Peter said: "We can’t guarantee we can fix everything, but we will give it a go. If you can carry it into the Memorial Hall, we will try our best to fix it.
"Please do come along, even if just for a coffee and a slice of cake, to see what we're up to. It's a community event, and all are welcome.”
To enquire about becoming a fixer at the cafe email [email protected]