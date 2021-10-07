Reminders on how people can get mental health help with World Mental Health Day coming up

More than 2,000 people in Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire have been supported by the dedicated 24/7 Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire Mental Health Helpline since its launch 18 months ago at the start of the pandemic.

Anyone experiencing a mental health crisis can contact NHS to be put through to Oxfordshire & Buckinghamshire Mental Health Helpline any hour of the day or night. And friends and family members can get in touch on behalf of someone they’re worried about. Parents can get in touch for their children, and support is available for all ages. The service is also open to professionals such as police and paramedics who may come across people experiencing mental ill health.

It's more convenient than ever to contact Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire Mental Health Helpline from your Smartphone or computer via 111 online. That's in addition to being able to call 111.

With World Mental Health Day on Sunday, October 10, people are being reminded that urgent mental health support is just a click or call away.

The helpline operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week for people who need mental health care when their situation is not life threatening. It supports people of all ages including children and older adults.

Mental Health Nurse Lauren Boote said: “If you have got any concerns about your mental health or that of a loved one please contact 111. You can do this very conveniently from your smartphone or computer simply by visiting 111 online as well as calling 111. We have a dedicated team of mental health professionals here, ready to listen and help. The mental health helpline is open round the clock to support adults and children who need advice urgently. It was launched as the pandemic unfolded and since then we’ve been able to support more than 2,000 people to they get the right help at the right time.”

People can call 111 for the 24/7 Buckinghamshire & Oxfordshire Mental Health Helpline when they need to find out when and where to get help and to access support from mental health professionals for a range of conditions and symptoms including anxiety, low mood, stress, worry, difficulty with relationships, crying often, feeling helpless, confusion, hallucinations or hearing voices.

They will be connected with local mental health advisors from Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust staffing a dedicated team of experts to support people with their mental health. The expert team is embedded within 111 in Bicester.