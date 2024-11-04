Remembrance Day: List of events taking place in the Banbury area this Sunday

Local schoolchildren laying wreaths at the war memorial in Banbury's People’s Park during last year's Remembrance Day.

People will gather this Sunday (November 10) to honour members of the armed forces on Remembrance Sunday.

Several events have been organised by local authorities and churches so people can gather together and pay their respects.

All of these events are open to the public and will typically involve a military parade and a wreath-laying ceremony.

Here is a list of some of the events taking place this Sunday in Banbury and the neighbouring towns and villages.

Banbury

People will get together to honour Remembrance Day outside Banbury’s Town Hall at 10am on Sunday.

A military parade will then set off from the town hall and make its way through the town to St Mary's Church.

The parade will be led by a military marching band, and the procession will also feature historic military vehicles.

Once at St Mary’s Church, a solemn memorial service will take place, giving visitors a chance to reflect on the sacrifices made by the fallen.

Following this, people, including local leaders and veterans, will gather at People’s Park for a wreath-laying ceremony.

Alongside the day’s events, local artists's artwork that has been inspired by themes of remembrance will be displayed around town.

Brackley

Brackley’s Remembrance Day event will be honoured by a military parade, a service of Remembrance and a wreath-laying ceremony.

The parade will start from Winchester House School at 2.30pm and make its way to the war memorial outside the town hall.

At 3pm, a service of Remembrance will take place, before local dignatoires and veterans will lead a wreath-laying ceremony at Brackley War Memorial.

Chipping Norton

Residents of Chipping Norton will gather in the town’s Market Square at 9:40am on Sunday to mark Remembrance Day.

A parade, led by the Royal British Legion and local dignitaries, will then march to St Mary’s Church, where a Remembrance Service will be held.

Following the church service, the parade will then head to Chipping Norton Town Hall.

Another service will be held on Monday, November 11 at 10:40am at the town’s War Memorial to mark Armistice Day.

Hook Norton

Villagers of Hook Norton, Great Rollright, Swerford and Wigginton will mark Remembrance Day with a service at Hook Norton’s St Peter's Church on Sunday.

A parade featuring active and retired millitary, Hook Norton’s Brass Band, the local fire service, parish councillors and local youth and sports groups will set off from The Green at 10.30am.

After leaving The Green, the parade will make its way through the village until it arrives at St Peter’s Church.

Upon reaching the church, a Remembrance service will take place before those gathered hold a two-minute silence.

Middleton Cheney

A parade led by a pipe band and Sealed Knot drummers will set off from Archery Road in Middleton Cheney at around 9.15am on Sunday.

It will then make its way to the village’s All Saints church for a Remembrance service that takes place at 10am.

Following the service, the parade will head to the Middleton Cheney war memorial for an act of Remembrance at 11am.

Bloxham

Bloxham residents will meet at the village’s war memorial to observe a two-minute silence at 11am on Sunday.

This will be followed by an ecumenical community parade that will lead to the village’s St Mary's church.

Cropredy

Residents of Cropredy will mark Remembrance Day with an event at the villages’ cenotaph on Sunday at 10.50am.

This will be followed by a united Anglican and Methodist Remembrance service held at St Mary's Church and led by Rev Canon Sarah Fenby.

Chipping Warden

Holy Communion will be held at the village’s Church of St Peter and St Paul on Sunday at 9.30am with Rev Phillip Ball.

Following this, the congregation will gather at the village sign to mark Remembrance Day by laying poppy wreaths and holding two minutes of silence at 11am.

Wardington

A Remembrance Day service by Sue Upton will take place at the village’s St Mary Magdalene Church at 10.50am on Sunday.

The village will also hold a service of Remembrance at the Commonwealth War Grave in the churchyard at 11am on Monday to mark Armistice Day.

Great Tew

A Remembrance Day service led by Rev William Burke will take place at the St John the Evangelist Church in Little Tew from 10.am until 11.am on Sunday.

King’s Sutton

A wreath-laying ceremony at the village’s war memorial will take place before a Remembrance service is held at the village’s St Peter and St Paul Church at 10.45am.

Hornton

A Remembrance service led by Rev Chris Eddy will take place at the Parish Church of St John the Baptist on Sunday at 10.50am. This will be followed by a two-minute silence at 11am.