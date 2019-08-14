Remember your electoral register details

Reminder forms are soon to be sent to 30,550 voters across Cherwell urging them to confirm or update their details on the electoral register.

A month ago, Cherwell District Council wrote to 67,500 households as part of the annual electoral canvass which requires people to update their details on the register. Households that have not responded by Wednesday, August 15 will soon be sent a reminder in the post.

CDC remind you to return the electoral form

More than half (36,660) of households have now replied, with roughly half of the respondents returning the hard copy form and the remainder responding over the internet, text message or telephone.

Yvonne Rees, chief executive of Cherwell District Council and Cherwell’s electoral registration officer, said: “So far we’ve had a fantastic response to our annual registration campaign – over 40 per cent of households got back to us in the first week.

“Why not try using the Household Response website to confirm your registration details; over 13,000 households have used it so far. It really only does take five minutes . Go on, give it a go."

After responding to the Household Enquiry Forms, those not already registered to vote will be able to register via an Invitation to Register application form or www.gov.uk/registertovote .

Anyone whose circumstances change must make sure their electoral registration information is up to date. That could include moving home, turning 18 and needing to register for the first time, or a change of name following marriage or divorce.

Every household is legally required to respond, even if there are no changes to the details of the voters at the address.

A door knocking campaign will begin in September to follow up with those households who have still not registered to vote.

The team will be identifiable by high visibility jackets and photographic identification containing the council’s logo.