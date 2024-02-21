Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Chacombe Park care home near Chacombe was filled with birthday songs and happiness as Patricia Ruck Keene celebrated her special day.

Patricia, who has lived a remarkable life, was born in France, educated in England, and worked for the MI5 before getting married and raising four children.

Patricia Ruck Keene said: “I was surprised by the residents and staff singing the birthday song, and with the cake specially made by the chef, I was overwhelmed with joy and happiness.”

Jude Shibu, general manager of Chacombe Park care home added: “We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable woman as she reaches this amazing milestone.