Remarkable care home resident near Banbury celebrates 102nd birthday

Staff at a care home near Banbury recently helped a 102-year-old resident celebrate her milestone birthday.
By Jack Ingham
Published 21st Feb 2024, 12:16 GMT
Updated 21st Feb 2024, 12:21 GMT
The Chacombe Park care home near Chacombe was filled with birthday songs and happiness as Patricia Ruck Keene celebrated her special day.

Patricia, who has lived a remarkable life, was born in France, educated in England, and worked for the MI5 before getting married and raising four children.

Patricia Ruck Keene said: “I was surprised by the residents and staff singing the birthday song, and with the cake specially made by the chef, I was overwhelmed with joy and happiness.”

Patricia Ruck Keene recently celebrated her 102nd birthday at the Chacombe Park care home.Patricia Ruck Keene recently celebrated her 102nd birthday at the Chacombe Park care home.
Jude Shibu, general manager of Chacombe Park care home added: “We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable woman as she reaches this amazing milestone.

"Patricia Ruck Keene is such a popular resident who always has an interesting tale to tell, and we look forward to hearing many more as she breaks into her 102nd birthday.”

