Reinstatement of Sunday bus service welcomed by Brackley residents
Stagecoach West has announced the reinstatement of the Sunday and Public Holiday service between Brackley, Middleton Cheney and Banbury
The hourly Sunday and Bank Holiday bus service on the Stagecoach 500 service in and around Brackley has been reinstated and will be running again from Sunday October 16.
After an initial agreement, this service will be financially supported by Oxfordshire County Council with a contribution from West Northamptonshire Council until August 2024, giving Brackley residents travel options over the weekend, to support work and leisure activities.
Rachel Geliamassi managing director at Stagecoach West said: “Our top priority is to provide a sustainable service enabling reliable travel for work, leisure and health appointments. However, on occasion, there are days of the week when we are unable to balance the revenue and increased costs of operating the route.
“We are delighted that we have been able to find a solution to reinstate an hourly Sunday and Public Holiday service on the 500 thanks to financial support from both Oxfordshire County Council and West Northamptonshire Council.
"We encourage more people to consider using the bus to Banbury at weekends so the service continues to grow, sustaining it for the future.”
Councillor Andrew Gant, cabinet member for Highways Management at Oxfordshire County Council, added: “We are pleased to be able to support this service, which brings residents from the surrounding area into Banbury to enjoy the retail and leisure as well as being able to access weekend employment opportunities.”It is important for the town’s economy that it remains accessible by public transport, so hope it will be well supported and can be sustainable after the initial funding period.”