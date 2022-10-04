The hourly Sunday and Bank Holiday bus service on the Stagecoach 500 service in and around Brackley has been reinstated and will be running again from Sunday October 16.

After an initial agreement, this service will be financially supported by Oxfordshire County Council with a contribution from West Northamptonshire Council until August 2024, giving Brackley residents travel options over the weekend, to support work and leisure activities.

Rachel Geliamassi managing director at Stagecoach West said: “Our top priority is to provide a sustainable service enabling reliable travel for work, leisure and health appointments. However, on occasion, there are days of the week when we are unable to balance the revenue and increased costs of operating the route.

Stagecoach have reinstated the Sunday and holiday service on the Brackley 500

“We are delighted that we have been able to find a solution to reinstate an hourly Sunday and Public Holiday service on the 500 thanks to financial support from both Oxfordshire County Council and West Northamptonshire Council.

"We encourage more people to consider using the bus to Banbury at weekends so the service continues to grow, sustaining it for the future.”