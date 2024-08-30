Regulars at village pub near Banbury raise over £6,000 for Katharine House with charity bungee jump
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
In total, 11 daredevils from the pub took the plunge with the sponsored bungee jump, which took place at this year’s Bloxham Steam Rally.
The brave jumpers managed to raise an impressive £6,500 for the Adderbury hospice by throwing themselves off the 160-foot platform.
Landlady of the pub, Kelly Woodward, said she made it her mission to recruit as many people and raise as much money as possible.
She said: “The youngest jumper we had would have been 21, and the oldest was in his 60s. It was incredible; I couldn’t believe how many people were up for it.
“The whole day was absolutely amazing. There was a nice atmosphere in the sun at the steam rally, and I’m really proud of everyone from the pub.
Although she didn’t jump herself, landlady Kelly's fundraising initiatives at the Horse and Jockey have raised around £10,000 for Katharine House over two years.
Kelly said: “Even though I wasn’t keen to jump myself, I did my bit by getting everyone else involved. Bungee jumping is not my idea of a good time at all!”
Kelly, who has lived locally her whole life, has worked her way from collecting glasses to now running the pub and has hosted several charity events at the Horse and Jockey since taking over.
Last month’s Bodicote Bash, which was held at the Kelly’s pub as well as the Plough Inn, raised money for Kingsfield Nursery and the Banbury Animal Rescue and Kindness Service (BARKS).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.