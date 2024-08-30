Regulars at village pub near Banbury raise over £6,000 for Katharine House with charity bungee jump

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Regular visitors to the Horse and Jockey pub in Bodicote raised over £6,000 for the Katharine House Hospice this summer by taking part in a charity bungee jump.

In total, 11 daredevils from the pub took the plunge with the sponsored bungee jump, which took place at this year’s Bloxham Steam Rally.

The brave jumpers managed to raise an impressive £6,500 for the Adderbury hospice by throwing themselves off the 160-foot platform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Landlady of the pub, Kelly Woodward, said she made it her mission to recruit as many people and raise as much money as possible.

The team of 11 brave bungee jumpers from Bodicote's Horse and Jockey.

She said: “The youngest jumper we had would have been 21, and the oldest was in his 60s. It was incredible; I couldn’t believe how many people were up for it.

“The whole day was absolutely amazing. There was a nice atmosphere in the sun at the steam rally, and I’m really proud of everyone from the pub.

Although she didn’t jump herself, landlady Kelly's fundraising initiatives at the Horse and Jockey have raised around £10,000 for Katharine House over two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelly said: “Even though I wasn’t keen to jump myself, I did my bit by getting everyone else involved. Bungee jumping is not my idea of a good time at all!”

The 160-foot bungee jump that was set up at this year's Bloxham Steam Rally.

Kelly, who has lived locally her whole life, has worked her way from collecting glasses to now running the pub and has hosted several charity events at the Horse and Jockey since taking over.

Last month’s Bodicote Bash, which was held at the Kelly’s pub as well as the Plough Inn, raised money for Kingsfield Nursery and the Banbury Animal Rescue and Kindness Service (BARKS).

Next year, Kelly hopes to recruit a team from the Horse and Jockey to complete a sponsored wing walking experience, with money raised going to the Katharine House Hospice.