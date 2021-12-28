Regional - well done to Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue for saving dog tangled up in wire
An Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue team on duty yesterday (Monday) received a 'thank you' with a wagging tail from a dog they released from barbed wire.
The fire-fighters from the Rewley Road, Oxford station were called to a footpath in countryside near Kidlington where the dog had got caught up in barbed wire while out on a bank holiday walk.
Its owner's call for help ended up with the Oxfordshire fire service who sent out two men from Red Watch. The incident happened at around 10.30am.
The officers posted on their social media page: "This morning at 10.30am Red Watch, Rewley Road Fire Station responded to a footpath on Mill End, Kidlington to a dog trapped in a barbed wire fence.
"Firefighters used cutting equipment and specialist scissors to release Meko the spaniel without injury who was happy to carry on with her walk."