Regional - well done to Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue for saving dog tangled up in wire

Firefighters from Oxford work to free Meko the dog from a barbed wire tangle

The fire-fighters from the Rewley Road, Oxford station were called to a footpath in countryside near Kidlington where the dog had got caught up in barbed wire while out on a bank holiday walk.

Its owner's call for help ended up with the Oxfordshire fire service who sent out two men from Red Watch. The incident happened at around 10.30am.

The officers posted on their social media page: "This morning at 10.30am Red Watch, Rewley Road Fire Station responded to a footpath on Mill End, Kidlington to a dog trapped in a barbed wire fence.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters are thanked for their prompt attention in freeing the spaniel