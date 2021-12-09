Regional - police recover two stolen vehicles from same address in Bicester

Police have recovered two stolen vehicles from the same address in Bicester. The recovery was publicised yesterday (Wednesday).

Thursday, 9th December 2021, 11:44 am
Updated Thursday, 9th December 2021, 11:46 am
The 4x4 recovered by Thames Valley Police at a site near Bicester yesterday evening (Wednesday)

A 4 x 4 car and a people carrier/van were found at the site. One had had its registration plate removed and the other had false number plates attached.

The Thames Valley Roads Policing unit described their late shift yesterday as a 'busy night'.

They tweeted: "Two stolen vehicles recovered tonight from the same address. One with both number plates removed and the other on false plates. Busy night for #OXONRPASHIFT and Bicester ICR. #P5240."

A white people carrier/van was one of two stolen vehicles recovered by police from a site near Bicester