The car is hoisted out of the ditch after the driver crashed when he fell asleep

The driver of the vehicle fell asleep after a night shift and left the A41 near Bicester into the trees, according to the Thames Valley Police Roads Policing unit.

“Luckily no injuries or any other vehicles involved. Vehicle now recovered,” the officers tweeted.

Thames Valley Police says dangerous driving is when driving falls far below the minimum standard expected of a competent and careful driver, and includes being sleepy.