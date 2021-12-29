Regional: Crews attend overturned lorry off M40 near Bicester

Regional: Fire crews attend incident involving overturned lorry on the M40 near Bicester this afternoon, Wednesday December 29.

By Matt Elofson
Wednesday, 29th December 2021, 5:32 pm
Fire crews attend incident involving overturned lorry on the M40 near Bicester this afternoon, Wednesday December 29. (Image from Oxfordshire Fire & Rescue Service Facebook post)

Crews from Bicester Fire Station attended an overturned lorry on the southbound exit slip roundabout off the M40.

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service posted information about the incident on its Facebook page, which said: "Thankfully the driver escaped without serious injury and nobody else was involved."

