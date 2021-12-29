Regional: Crews attend overturned lorry off M40 near Bicester
Regional: Fire crews attend incident involving overturned lorry on the M40 near Bicester this afternoon, Wednesday December 29.
Wednesday, 29th December 2021, 5:32 pm
Crews from Bicester Fire Station attended an overturned lorry on the southbound exit slip roundabout off the M40.
Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service posted information about the incident on its Facebook page, which said: "Thankfully the driver escaped without serious injury and nobody else was involved."