Regional appeal - Police 'very concerned' about teenager missing from Bicester

Thames Valley Police appealed to the community via Twitter where they said: “We are appealing for help in tracing missing person, Isaac Vola.
"We are very concerned for Isaac, who was last seen in Bicester on June 8.
“Isaac is a 17 year old male, is black, is of a medium build and is 173cm tall. Isaac has short dark hair, a dark beard and has brown eyes.”
Anyone with information at all regarding Isaac's whereabouts are asked to please call 101, as police would like to make sure he is safe and well.
Issac's photo has been shared with the permission of his mother.