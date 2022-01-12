Refurbishment plans set for popular Banbury area recycling and reuse centre

West Northamptonshire Council is taking swift action to secure the future of Farthinghoe Recycling and Reuse Centre when its current operator retires at the end of this month.

Work is underway to appoint a new contractor to run the popular centre, off the A422 Banbury Road, between Brackley and Middleton Cheney, along with plans to refurbish the site before the busier spring months, giving long-term certainty to residents of the council’s continued commitment to this valued facility.

The site will be temporarily closed to visitors during February – traditionally the quietest time of the year for the centre – and reopen at the start of March once waste has been cleared and the site layout is improved for visitors.

During the temporary month-long closure, which begins from Saturday, January 29, visitors will be able to continue recycling items at the other centres in Towcester, Daventry and Northampton’s Sixfields. Visit the council's website for more details, locations and opening times using the following web link: https://www.westnorthants.gov.uk/bins-recycling-and-street-cleaning/household-waste-recycling-centresCllr Phil Larratt, WNC’s portfolio holder for environment, highways, transport and waste, said: “Farthinghoe’s recycling centre is an excellent facility that’s really popular with our local community, who recycle over 800 tonnes of materials there each year, alongside a reuse shop with a range of items including furniture, books and toys.

“The month-long closure during February will not only allow our new contractor to set themselves up at the site but enable us to clear away waste and improve the site before the number of visitors rises again as the weather improves.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this short closure causes to local residents but we look forward to welcoming them back to an even better recycling and reuse centre in March.”

