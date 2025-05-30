Red Arrows to fly past Chipping Norton this afternoon (Friday)

The world-famous Red Arrows aerobatics display team will fly past Chipping Norton this afternoon (Friday, May 30).

The Red Arrows are expected to fly over Chipping Norton at around 2.56pm today.

The aerobatic stunt team, which celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, is travelling from its base at RAF Waddington to RAF Brize Norton in preparation for a display at the Midlands Air Festival in Warwickshire tomorrow.

Made up of RAF pilots, engineers, and support staff, the Red Arrows team perform highly technical feats, such as close formations and precision flying in high-speed aircraft such as the Hawk T1 jets.

The Red Arrows display at the Midlands Air Festival held at Ragley Hall in Alcester, will be their first outing of the summer.