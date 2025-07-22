Red Arrows fly directly over Banbury this Friday afternoon and the weather is set fair for the day.

The RAF display team will be travelling from RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire south and west to Bournemouth Airport and passing over Banbury town at 2.59pm.

Their route for the journey can be found on the Red Arrows GPS tracking map here. It shows the team should be flying directly overhead Banbury Railway Station.

The route can be subject to change without notice.