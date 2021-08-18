Re-development of entrance for Banbury Museum & Gallery and Shop set to start later this month

Director of the Banbury Museum Simon Townsend outside the shop in Castle Quay (file photo from Banbury Guardian)

The Banbury Museum and Gallery has been awarded a grant from the Garfield Weston Foundation to create a new entrance and shop from the Castle Quay Shopping Centre, which will enable them to offer a much-improved welcome for visitors.

This project will create a fresh and brand-new facility, bringing the Museum & Gallery in line with the exciting Castle Quay Waterfront developments, which includes the new cinema, restaurants and retail opening this year and in 2022.

This project is the most recent in the staged development of Banbury Museum & Gallery, building upon the success of the new Pye Gallery and improved Banbury Gallery. The project is significant, as shop sales make a vital financial contribution to the Banbury Museum Trust, the charity that runs the museum. This capital development will support the museum charity as the museum looks to the future.

Simon Townsend, the museum director said: “We are delighted that the Garfield Weston Foundation are fully funding this capital project, which will provide a much-improved welcome for our visitors, very much in keeping with Banbury’s new Waterfront.”