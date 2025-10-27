Rare Victorian dummy set to go for sale at Banbury auction house

A rare Victorian sculptor’s dummy is expected to sell for between £600 and £800 when it goes for sale at a Banbury auction next month (November 19).

The dummy, named Gladys, was previously used by the renowned sculptor James Butler.

When James passed away in 2022, the 19th-century life-sized mannequin took on the role of a well-loved family treasure.

James Butler’s widow, Angie, said: “I don’t remember where Jim got her from, but we have had her for at least 40 years.

The figure in the window at Hanson's (L), and James Butler in his studio (R).

“She was a permanent feature while our daughters were growing up. They were partly interested in her and partly terrified by her.

“My husband was a great figurative sculptor and loved the female form. He used the mannequin to see how clothes would fall and then capture it better.”

After James’ death, Angie made the decision to downsize from the large family home at Radway, Warwickshire.

This decision led Angie to hand over Gladys to Banbury’s longest-running auction house, Hansons Auctioneers’ on Parson's Street.

Hansons Auctioneers’ Jasper Marsh, said: “We discovered Gladys as part of a routine valuation. Artists’ lay figures are popular and greatly sought after by collectors and decorators.

“They are valued both as functional tools for artists and as decorative objects for their historical significance and sculptural quality. With her amazing provenance, I am sure she will help her find a new home.”

James, who died at the age of 90, was known internationally for his figurative sculptures, including his 2015 four-metre bronze statue of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The statue, showing the monarch in full garter robes, was unveiled at Runnymede, Surrey, to celebrate the 800th anniversary of Magna Carta.

Alongside creating several large statues, he also produced designs for the Royal Mint, including the Royal Seal of the Realm in 2001.

Angie, 78, said: “Jim met the late Queen on several occasions, including the times she sat for him while he was designing the royal seal. But I can’t say he ever used Gladys as the late Queen’s double!”

James was also well-known for his 50p piece design that commemorated Roger Bannister’s four-minute mile in 2004 and the £5 coin celebrating the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Trafalgar, which he made in 2005.

For more information about next month’s auction, visit: https://hansonsauctioneers.co.uk/auction/banbury-november-fine-art-antiques-auction/