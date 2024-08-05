Banbury’s MP, Sean Woodcock has reassured Muslim communities that rapid emergency security is being made available for mosques.

Mr Woodcock repeated the Government’s offer of emergency help for mosques to be provided by police and councils following recent racially aggravated disturbances. Following Sir Keir Starmer’s speech at the weekend, promising those involved in disorder would regret their actions, Mr Woodcock said: “I stand with the Prime Minister in expressing my outrage at what we are seeing and condemning it utterly and without equivocation.

“I know our community is appalled at what we've seen on the news. I have made contact with Banbury's Muslim community to reassure them I will do whatever it takes to protect and serve them.

“As Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper said, Britain is a proud and tolerant country and nobody should make any excuses for the shameful actions of the hooligans, thugs and extremist groups who have been attacking police officers, looting local shops or attacking people based on the colour of their skin.’”

The government's pledge to offer support to mosques following disorder in towns and cities across Britain

Mrs Cooper said: “In light of the disgraceful threats and attacks that local mosques have also faced in many communities, the government is providing rapid additional support through the Protective Security for Mosques Scheme, alongside the support from local police forces and we repeat that anyone involved in this disorder and violence will face the full force of the law.

“As a nation we will not tolerate criminal behaviour, dangerous extremism, and racist attacks that go against everything our country stands for.”

Mr Woodcock said: “As Banbury's MP, I support the government's response and reassure residents that my priority is service – bringing people together, not dividing them.”