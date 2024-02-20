Raise the woof! Four-legged friends help Banbury care home raise more than £2,700 for charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents and team members from Care UK’s Highmarket House, on North Bar Place, joined forces with the local community for a sponsored dog walk to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Research UK.

Raising a staggering £2,782, residents were joined by labradors, Molly, Zola, Kiwi, and Diva to walk a total of 1,084 miles – further than the distance from Oxford to Venice.

Residents, relatives and team members met up regularly to get their steps in while enjoying the local scenery of People’s Park, as well as venturing further afield to Stratford-upon-Avon.

Alzheimer’s Research UK is national charity on a mission to find a cure for dementia. By spreading awareness of dementia, initiating fundraising activities and supporting leading researchers, Alzheimer’s Research UK aims to help reduce the impact of dementia for those affected.

69-year-old Christine, a resident at Highmarket House, said: “I’m very proud to have helped raise such a large amount of money for a great cause. I was out several times a week helping us get our steps in and I loved walking Molly and Zola, they were so well behaved – although I love dogs, so I would say that even if they weren’t!”

Francesca Cowley, Home Manager at Highmarket House, added: “We’ve all had a fantastic time raising money for such a worthy cause.

“The Alzheimer’s Research UK is a wonderful charity which is very close to our hearts, providing much-needed advice and support to those living with dementia and their loved ones. Our sponsored dog walk was a great opportunity for residents and team members to stay active and meet new members of the community – including those with four legs and waggy tails!

“On behalf of everyone here at Highmarket House, I’d like to say a big well done to everyone who took part and a huge thank you to everyone who has donated!”

Highmarket House is a state-of-the-art care home which provides full-time residential, nursing, dementia and short-term respite care. The care home incorporates space for hobby and leisure activities and includes its own cinema, hair salon and café.

To find out more about Highmarket House, please contact the Home Manager, Francesca Cowley, on 01295 297596 or email [email protected]