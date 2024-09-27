Raise money for Banbury boy's charity by signing up for sponsored woodland walk

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fundraising families have been invited to help raise money for Freddie’s Future and the Bone Cancer Research Trust by taking part in a sponsored woodland walk at Evenley Wood Garden near Brackley next month.

Freddie’s Future was launched to help raise money for local boy Freddie Croft to support his battle with Ewing Sarcoma.

Freddie was diagnosed with the rare and fast-spreading bone cancer, which causes tumours in the bone and soft tissue, at just six years old.

Following an aggressive chemotherapy and radiotherapy regime that lasted 12 months and required Freddie and his family to spend countless nights in hospital, Freddie was declared free of the debilitating disease.

Raise money for the Bone Cancer Trust Research by taking part in a sponsored walk at Evenley Wood Garden next month.

However, the treatment has left its mark on Freddie, now aged nine, who now has to wear glasses due to his eyesight deteriorating and attend regular physiotherapy sessions to rebuild his strength.

Freddie also suffers from scarring to the lining of his lung, which was damaged from radiotherapy and sometimes leads him to complain of a tight chest.

This has led Freddie’s family to invest a lot of time raising money for the Bone Cancer Research Trust for research to find better and kinder treatments for children affected.

Freddie’s mother, Nicole, said: “Some of the treatment drugs have not been improved for over 30 years, and the side effects and prognosis have not improved anywhere near enough for this predominantly childhood cancer.

Freddie showed great bravery and strength when undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

“Since he finished treatment, we have been on a mission to do all we can to better treatment for children like Freddie.”

The latest fundraiser by Freddie’s Future invites people to sign up for a sponsored walk around the stunning Evenley Wood Garden near Brackley on Saturday, October 12 at 11am.

Participants can complete either a five kilometre route or smaller routes for little children and participate in fun geocaching and treasure hunt activities along the way.

All children will receive a medal, as will adults who raise over £100 and all participants will get a free t-shirt, free entry to the gardens and a goody bag for entering.

Nicole added: “It will be a 5km sponsored walk, but you don’t have to do the whole thing; we will be doing a loop around the beautiful Evenley Wood Garden, which will include a treasure hunt, some dog or child agility equipment and a sweet treat along the way.

“You can take as long as you like to do this loop and just meet us at the cafe if you’d rather not do the whole 5km route—giving you plenty of time to go at your own pace, enjoy a play at the park and grab a coffee.

“We aim to give people a lovely day out with lots of fun and memories in a beautiful setting, whilst helping families like ours fight against bone cancer; it’s a win-win.”

In the past, Banbury residents have helped to raise £274,054 for Freddie’s Future by taking part in the London Marathon, the Banbury Triathlon, or by organising sponsored haircuts or by organising cake and car boot sales.

For more information about Freddie Croft and Freddie’s Future, visit: https://specialfunds.bcrt.org.uk/freddies-future/

To sign up for the walk on October 12, visit: https://www.bcrt.org.uk/get-involved/apply-for-an-event?eventid=4532