Raise money for a Banbury charity by signing up for this year's triathlon

Thanks to the Team Cherwell Triathlon Club, opportunities have been granted for athletes participating in May’s triathlon to raise money for either Freddie’s Future or the Let’s Play Project charity.

The race, which started in 1997, is returning this year to Woodgreen Leisure Centre, and entrants have been encouraged to sign up and support one of the two local charities.

Athletes who register to represent one of the charities will receive help and guidance from Team Cherwell’s head coach, Richard Hughes, to ensure they are in great shape to successfully cross the finish line.

Participants who sign up to support the Let’s Play Project will be helping to support the Adderbury charity, which provides after-school clubs, holiday activities and groups for people aged 5–25 with additional needs.

Debi Coles, chair of the trustee board at the Let’s Play Project, said: “For me, it’s crucial to sustain and support our current young people and families while also expanding our services to reach more people.

"Participating in events like the Banbury Triathlon helps to raise our profile and raise much-needed funds.”

Those who chose to support Freddie’s Future will be helping Bodicote boy Freddie Croft in his battle with Ewing Sarcoma, a rare form of childhood bone cancer.

Freddie, who was diagnosed at six years old, is showing no signs of disease after undergoing 10 months of rigorous chemotherapy and radiotherapy; however, he still has to maintain a strict physiotherapy and treatment schedule.

Freddie’s Future charity has been set up under the Bone Cancer Research Trust to fundraise for further research on bone cancer and to fund treatment.

Nicole Croft Freddie’s mom, said: "We are so grateful to Team Cherwell Triathlon Club for allowing us this fantastic opportunity. We are such a small charity with such a big fight, and opportunities like this mean the world to us.”

To apply to join one of the triathlon teams, visit https://teamcherwell.co.uk/banbury-triathlon-2/

To make a dontation to the Let’s Play Project team visit, https://letsplaybanbury.org/