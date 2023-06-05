Rainbow flag flies from Brackley Town Hall to celebrate Pride Month for the first time

The rainbow flag will fly above Brackley Town Hall for the first time ever as the town celebrates LGBT Pride Month.

Cllr Sue Sharps, the Brackley town mayor, proposed the idea of raising the rainbow-coloured flag above the town hall and also had the privilege of climbing to the very top of the historic building on the high street to help hoist the first ever Brackley Pride flag.

The flag will remain flying above the High Street’s town hall all the way through June as part of LGBT Pride Month, which is dedicated to the celebration and commemoration of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender Pride.

Cllr Sue Sharps said: "I hope it will be one of many celebrating inclusion and diversity in our town in the future. The message is really simple, I want everyone to know they are always loved and valid, and be proud of who you are."

The LGBT flag will fly above Brackley Town Hall this month to celebrate pride month.