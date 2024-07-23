Rain stays away from Banburyshire Festival of Ales which raises £20,000 for charitable causes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

July’s rain gave way to dry weather for last weekend’s Hook Norton’s Festival of Ales, which has raised some £20,000 for good causes, writes Kevin Hope.

After one of the wettest and coolest starts to July, with south east England receiving more than the average rainfall for the whole of July within the first 10 days, fingers were firmly crossed for a break in the unseasonable weather for Saturday, July 20 – and thankfully, it came.

Not too hot, not too cold and not too windy created ideal conditions for this year’s beer festival, and while the late afternoon rain damped the ground, it certainly did not have the same effect on spirits.

Our beer begging team’s work paid dividends, with 96 donated casks of real ale, a lager and a couple of ciders - all racked, climate controlled and ready for tasting when the gates opened.

Volunteers are ready to begin pulling pints of some of the 90 ales on offer at the Hook Norton festival

The first to run out was Titanic Brewery’s ‘Plum Porter’ making it the ‘Beer of the Festival’. Two other beers to mention were a cask of Brakspear ale, named ‘Sophie’s Lawless Bitter’ after Sophie Law of BBC Radio Oxford who promoted the festival on her show and whose birthday it was on Saturday. And second, committee member Gill Begnor’s own brew ‘Hook Norton Mountain(b)beering’, created as a fundraiser for Blood Cancer UK.

Those less keen on real ale were well catered for with a lager bar, cider bar, Pimms stand and a Prosecco and wine stall and a cocktail trailer. A diverse selection of food was in plentiful supply thanks to G Kitchen, Henry’s Butchers, JP’s Pizzeria and Ozzie’s Van.

There was a traditional feel to the musical entertainment with Hook Norton Brass Band’s varied and engaging programme, followed by the Charlbury and Finstock Morris Men performing their elaborate choreographed pieces – and giving a group lesson in the art of rhythmic stepping!

There were various genres in the music tent including folk, blues and heavy rock and culminating in a superb cover set by No Tools Required. Curator Pete Watkins joined the band to close the festival with Take Me Home, Country Roads.

Gill Begnor pulls a pint of her own brewed ale during the Hook Norton festival at the weekend

The sell-out raffle prizes included tickets for Fairport Cropredy Convention and gifts from Diddly Squat Farm Shop and Soho Farmhouse. Our merchandise stand did a roaring trade in festival T-shirts, the vivid orange bringing a splash of colour to the field.

The festival is made possible by village volunteers, from the small committee, the beer beggars, the setting-up crew and the countless personnel who fulfil a myriad of duties on the day, to the clear-up and take-down teams. A huge thanks to anyone who contributed to the success of our 30th anniversary festival.

If you'd like to be part of the team next year then visit the ‘About Us’ page on our website https://hookybeerfest.co.uk and use the contact form to get in touch. We look forward to hearing from you.

And now for the all-important profit figure! It is too early to be exact, but with total donations since 1993 already sitting at £397,500, we will have smashed through the £400,000 barrier. The donations evening, at which the profits will be distributed, will be announced in the coming weeks and we anticipate being able to hand over in excess of £20,000.