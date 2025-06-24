A racing farm is going to appeal over Cherwell District Council’s refusal to allow them two small glamping pods for visitors.

Ku and Paul Webber – a former National Hunt trainer – have been letting the cabins at Cropredy Lawn for three years. Now they say their original planning application has been refused after a three year wait without the planning officer responsible visiting the site.

The refusal was made on the grounds of unsustainability on traffic grounds. Planners decided the application for four glamping pods instead of two which the Webbers say misapplies the sustainability argument.

Cropredy Parish Council supports the enterprise saying it is beneficial to the local economy.

One of the glamping pods rejected by Cherwell District Council for sustainability reasons

The pods were Mrs Webber’s idea when the couple stopped using their home for B&B guests. They are designed for luxury camping and each is to have two e-bikes.

Cherwell District Council said the cabins would demand a ‘high dependency on use of a private vehicle to reach the site and access facilities’.

Mrs Webber said: "The whole thing is about Net Zero and the fact people are driving to the site, but it's people going camping.

"Everybody who comes loves it - it’s a perfect location. They come from cities; they don’t want to be in a village. There’s no WiFi and it's like a retreat. They actually get real peace and quiet.

Ku Webber, whose glamping pods are enjoyed by visitors keen to get away from it all

"No one’s complained. It’s bringing tourism to the area. It’s a little farm diversification and now we’ve got to appeal.”

Mrs Webber said the first planning application in 2022 was for four cabins but this was reduced to two.

"They've got it wrong, they have treated it as four. They say there's no footpath nearby but the footpath is at the bottom of the same field,” she said. “It's a business that's going well, and they want to shut it down.

"We’re talking a maximum of two cars and when visitors are here, often they don't use their cars at all. They walk to the village and I'm providing electric bikes.

The glamping pods near Cropredy are perfect locations for luxury camping with no WIFI and electric bikes

"If visitors want to go to Banbury they can get a bus from Cropredy or go along the canal on the electric bikes.

“Since Paul finished training, the income from the pods is important to us - it's part of the farm diversification. When Paul was training we had cars up and down the drive – horse boxes, feed deliveries, vehicles coming and going all day. ‘Traffic’ from the cabins is going to be nothing in comparison.

“When we had B&B in the house, cars weren’t a problem but the moment the visitors are in the field, it’s not acceptable. It’s bonkers. More and more farms all over the country are offering camping and space for camper vans.”

Mrs Webber said the council had asked them to provide a hedgehog box and an invertebrate box, which they did.

"I've done everything the planning officer wanted me to do. It was just about to go through, the officer left, a new person came in and without visiting or coming to look at the place, refused it.”

The officer refusal said: “There is no identified functional need for the proposal to be located in such an inaccessible rural position, and the development would constitute sporadic development in the countryside… contrary to the Cherwell Local Plan.”