Put your skills to the test at Banbury driving event

Banbury Advanced Motorists group will be hosting a driving skills event next month where Banbury drivers can show off their car control expertise in a number of challenges.

It is the first time the group have hosted such an event and drivers wanting to book their place at the Sunday, September 22 event can do so now.

Skills driving event is coming

Participants can take part in a number of car control tests including reversing skills, parallel parking and reversing into a garage box which will be supervised and marked by Institute of Advanced Motorist members.

Drivers can also test their knowledge of the Highway Code and road signs.

In addition there will be emergency vehicle demonstrations as well as sponsors and exhibitor stands.

The event takes place in the Market Place between 10am and 4pm.

Cost of taking part is just £5.00 per car for eight driving disciplines.

For more information and to book a time slot email: iambanburydrivingskills@gmail.com.