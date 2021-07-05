Pupils of Banburyshire primary school mount exhibition of stunning artwork at village cafe

A wonderful selection of artwork by children aged two to 11-years is included in the exhibition

The Summer Art Exhibition can be seen at Forge Coffee, Culworth until July 30 from Monday-Saturday between 9am-4pm and on Sundays from 10am-3pm.

The show brings together a range of artwork curated from across the school, including work from all classes from Preschool to Year 6 with artists' ages ranging from two to11-years-old.

The exhibition celebrates the full range of the children’s creativity and the school’s approach, supporting pupils' discovery that in art there is no right or wrong way - just different people’s interpretations.

One of the impressive paintings included in the Culworth Primary Academy exhibition at Culworth Forge

Head of school Sandra Prewer said: "At Culworth the creative curriculum is an important and integral part of our school’s programme.

"We encourage the children in their art lessons to experiment with different techniques and media and ting explore their own creativity. For this new initiative we are delighted to be working in partnership with Forge Coffee and have the opportunity to showcase the children’s art skills to the wider public as well as parents and friends of the school."

Money from sales of artwork is providing much-needed funds for the school.

Culworth Primary Academy pupils are given plenty of opportunity to paint and draw