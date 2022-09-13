Pupils of a Banbury primary school bring out their Jubilee carriage to display floral tributes to the Queen
Pupils of Queensway Primary School, Banbury brought out their Jubilee carriage to display a beautiful floral tribute to the Queen.
By Roseanne Edwards
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 11:47 am
Updated
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 11:48 am
The carriage was part of the school’s decorative contribution to this year’s Planting in the Park day – a gardening event for schools that takes place every summer at People’s Park.
The school decided to bring back the centrepiece to be displayed in the school grounds. Members of the Queensway community have been invited to pay their respects by laying floral tributes in memory of Queen Elizabeth II.