Pupils in Banbury and Bicester area schools are set to be shown the topical Netflix series 'Adolescence'.

The four-parter tells the story of how a family’s world is turned upside down when 13-year-old Jamie Miller is arrested for the murder of a teenage girl who goes to his school. Described as a ‘deeply moving, deeply harrowing experience’ it examines the pressures young people face from their peers, the internet and social media.

It has a film rating of 15 and has become the first streaming show to top the UK's weekly TV ratings.

Netflix is now making the series available to secondary schools across the UK through Into Film+ (a streaming service for schools). Schools and parents will be able to access supporting guides and resources created by the healthy relationships charity, Tender.

Owen Cooper plays Jamie Miller, a 13-year-old accused of murder in Adolescence

Anne Mensah of Netflix, said: "Adolescence has captured the national mood, sparking important conversations and helping articulate the pressures young people and parents face in today’s society.

“We’re incredibly proud of the impact the sh ow has made and are delighted to offer it to schools through Into Film+. As part of this, Tender will create resources for teachers and parents to help them navigate the important topics the show explores."

The release of the programmes to schools follows a roundtable discussion convened by Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, with charities working to support the health and mental well-being of young people. Charities included Tender, NSPCC and The Children’s Society as well as Adolescence co-creator Jack Thorne and producers Emma Feller and Jo Johnson.

Sir Keir said: “As a father, watching this show with my teenage son and daughter, I can tell you - it hit home hard.

A scene from the 'deeply harrowing' Netflix series Adolescence which is being made available to all schools in the country

“It’s an important initiative to encourage as many pupils as possible to watch the show. As I see from my own children, openly talking about changes in how they communicate, the content they’re seeing and exploring the conversations they’re having with their peers is vital if we are to properly support them in navigating contemporary challenges, and deal with malign influences.

“This isn’t a challenge politicians can simply legislate for. Believe me, if I could pull a lever to solve it, I would. Only by listening and learning from the experiences of young people and charities can we tackle the issues this groundbreaking show raises.”

Jack Thorne, Adolescence Co-Writer, said: “We made this show to provoke a conversation. We wanted to pose the question - how do we help stop this growing crisis. So to have the opportunity to take this into schools is beyond our expectations. We hope it'll lead to teachers talking to the students, but what we really hope is it'll lead to students talking amongst themselves.”

Fiona Evans, CEO of Into Film, said: "We are sure that schools will choose to use this incredible drama in a variety of ways that will encourage teachers, students and parents to continue the important conversations the drama has already prompted across the UK.”

Susie McDonald MBE, CEO of Tender, said: “Adolescence might be fiction, but it tells a very real story. As specialists in relationships education, Tender is committed to supporting schools, young people and parents/carers with the resources to continue this vital conversation. Together, we can help build a more positive, safe future for the next generation.”