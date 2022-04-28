Pupils from Orchard Fields Community School fed the lambs and learned about how a farm works during a visit to Broughton Grounds Farm. (photo from the school)

Pupils at a Banbury primary school learn about lambing season and how a farm works during a visit to Broughton Grounds Farm.

Farmer James Taylor spoke pupils from the year two class Orchard Fields Community School during their visit to the farm on Wednesday April 27.

Year two teacher Kelly Giles said: “They learnt about where their food comes from, how to look after the different farm animals and what machines are used to plant and harvest the crops.

"The children fed the lambs milk from bottles and helped to spray paint them to match their mothers.

"After a walk across the fields, the children enjoyed a picnic lunch sitting on hay bales and returned back to school on the coach.

"Thank you to everybody at the farm for a wonderful day and we hope to visit again soon.”

A pupil from Orchard Fields Community School sits in a tractor during a visit to Broughton Grounds Farm (photo from the school)

Pupils from Orchard Fields Community School make a visit to Broughton Grounds Farm (photo from the school)