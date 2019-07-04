Public voting now open for Castle Quay’s community awards - check out the nominees

After receiving hundreds of entries, Castle Quay Shopping Centre has revealed the three nominations for each category with voting now open.

The community project which is supported by the Banbury Guardian aims to help recognise both people and businesses within the local Banbury community who go the extra mile.

Public voting is now open on Castle Quay’s website and the shopping centre is urging the community to vote for their winners before the deadline on Sunday, July 14.

Winners of each category will be announced on July 16, and alongside appearing in the Banbury Guardian, winners will also receive a trophy and £100 to spend at Castle Quay.

Rebecca Deeley, office manager at Castle Quay, commented: “We’ve received a great response to the launch of our first ever community awards and we’d like to thank everyone for taking time out to nominate.

"It was a tough task to shortlist all the fantastic entries, however we’re now looking forward to receiving the public votes and announcing the winners.”

Public voting can be found here.

Best Customer Service at Castle Quay:

• Eurochange

• Monsoon

• Pandora

Favourite shop at Castle Quay:

• GAP Outlet

• Marks & Spencers

• New Look

Manager of the Year:

• Ryan Wheeler (Gap Outlet)

• Laura Buswell

• Kelsey Smith (Monsoon)

Most inviting shop window:

• Waterstones

• Magical Stories

• Debenhams

Fundraiser of the Year

• Tim Tarby Donald

• Charlotte Sullivan

• Karen Smith

Teacher of the Year

• Mrs Gavaghan

• Tom Halford

• Karen Moriarty

Volunteer of the Year

• Janet Cox

• Jason Kattenhorn

• Ian Matthews