A public inquiry into plans for a housing development that would extend Bloxham has collided with a new proposal for 120-homes on the other side of the village.

The public inquiry into Gladman Developments Ltd’s application for outline planning permission for up to 60 homes on 13.3 acres of arable land off Tadmarton Road will begin on August 19. It takes place in Cherwell District Council’s new offices in Castle Quay, Banbury.

The battle between planners and developers comes with a new application for up to 120 homes east of Barford Road, Bloxham. This is a departure from the local plan and is a speculative application by Aynscough Strategic Land Ltd.

The Tadmarton Road plan was originated in 2017 when Gladman asked for outline consent for up to 136 homes on a wider area encompassing another two agricultural fields south of the current site. The application was withdrawn following a recommendation for refusal.

A plan of the proposed Gladman development off Tadmarton Road which will be decided by a public inquiry taking place on August 19

Last year Gladman submitted an alternative proposal for up to 60 houses between Park Farm and Quarry Close. This was turned down by the planning committee because it was too far from the village centre, causing prospective inhabitants of the houses to have to use their cars.

Planners also felt the estate ‘would have a poor and incongruous relationship with the existing settlement appearing prominent in the open countryside and filling an important gap to Park Farm’.

Officers maintained the development would have an adverse effect on the local landscape and approaches along Tadmarton Road to the detriment of the character and appearance of the countryside and the overall village character.

"It is considered that the development of this site would conflict with the adopted policies in the Local Plan to which substantial weight should be attached and would result in an unsustainable, poorly integrated form of development that would not be in keeping with the character of the village,” they said.

An aerial view of the proposed site for up to 120 homes off Barford Road, Bloxham lodged last week with Cherwell District Council

The new Barford Road plan would involve demolishing a farmhouse and building houses on 13.5 acres of fields around Bloxham Mill Business Centre and towards Barford St John.

As a village with shops, surgery and bus service, Bloxham has been subject to huge housing development in recent years. Residents believe further development cannot be supported by the old, limited infrastructure for sewage, water and primary school places.