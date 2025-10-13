Public inquiry into 700 houses at Brackley amid rumours of 2,000 more

By Roseanne Edwards
Published 13th Oct 2025, 13:41 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2025, 14:00 BST
A public inquiry into the controversial plan to build 700 houses west of Brackley is set for the end of this month.

The plan, which has received widespread opposition, comes amid rumours that West Northants planning officers are discussing plans for a further 2,000 houses adjacent to the site.

The public inquiry will begin at 10am at The Forum, Moat Lane, Towcester, NN12 6AD on Tuesday, October 28.

The inspector will examine and ultimately decide the request for outline planning consent for development of untouched farmland off the Banbury Road.

The plan shows where 700 homes would be built to the west of Brackleyplaceholder image
The plan shows where 700 homes would be built to the west of Brackley

The large housing development was referred to the Planning Inspectorate in June after West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) failed to issue a decision on the plans for four years. Whatever decision the Government-appointed Inspector makes will trump the authority’s current refusal notice.

The plans for the homes, submitted by developers Ashfield Land Vulpes Land, would see greenfield land along the western border of Brackley earmarked for hundreds of homes on the 35-hectare site.

The residential expansion would also bring forward areas of public open space, an extension to Brackley Rugby Union Club, and allotments as well as the housing offer, with access proposed from Halse Road and the A422 Brackley roundabout.

Among those against the plan are residents of Farthinghoe who fear even greater traffic congestion in their notoriously narrow main street.

At present it is anticipated that the Inquiry will sit for four days, however, the Inspector will set out the detail of these arrangements at the Inquiry opening.

Those wishing to, may attend the Inquiry and at the Inspector’s discretion, give their views – email [email protected]

If you wish to participate in the Inquiry virtually please contact the Local Planning Authority (email: [email protected] or telephone: 0300 126 7000) for details of how to do so.

The inquiry is being live streamed for its duration and can be viewed on West Northamptonshire Council’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@WestNorthamptonshireCouncil

Documents relating to the appeal can be viewed at the Council offices by prior arrangement or on the Council website here.

The Banbury Guardian has asked West Northants Council for verification of developer approaches to build another 2,000 homes close by adjacent to this site but closer to Halse and Steane Park.

