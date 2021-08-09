Public exhibition fixed to show plans for 30 new homes on the edge of a Banbury area village

A view of the proposed housing development on the Banbury Lane side of King's Sutton

A drop-in public exhibition will be held in the Millennium Memorial Hall on Wednesday, August 25, from 4pm - 8pm. Representatives of Haddenham-based developers, Rectory Homes will be there to answer questions about the scheme.

The company wants to build 30 new homes, half of which will be 'affordable' next to the Little Rushes estate in King's Sutton. It would be accessed off Hampton Drive which is on the Banbury side of the village.

As reported in the Banbury Guardian, Rectory Homes has told the parish council its intention is to develop roughly half the site for housing with the remainder used for the creation of new open space, habitat creation and other ecological enhancements.

Last month Rectory Homes delivered a presentation to the parish council, where members quizzed the company on its plans.

The parish council sent the developers away with a list of questions including the number of houses of each bedroom size, the split between market and affordable and within 'affordable', the split between social rented and shared ownership.

They want to be given justification for building in open countryside outside the agreed village confines, confirmation of how the open space would add to biodiversity and confirmation that PV panels, air source heat pumps, solar thermal panels for water, and EV charging points would be fitted as standard.

They also want more detail on projected traffic volume, car parking and school/pre-school/childcare provision. It is hoped answers to the questions will be available at the drop-in on August 25.