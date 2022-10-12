Pub near Banbury needs your help to raise funds for medical vehicles to help those suffering in Ukraine

The Star Inn in Sulgrave has already hosted numerous successful fundraising events for Ukraine and continues to be a drop off point for food.

And now staff at the family country pub are appealing for more help - and running more events - so they can reach their latest fundraising target.

"Our aim this time is to raise enough funds to purchase a medical vehicle (4x4), hopefully even two," said landlady Niki Kendall.

"We are already well on our way to nearly achieving the fundraising for one medical vehicle already.

"The aim is to then join a convoy with Hook Norton Brewery and drive them over to the Ukrainian border in December."

To boost their total, the pub is running many events including quiz nights, bingo nights, live music and a fun pyjama party for November.

"The fundraising is already well under way with events already taking place," said Niki.

"We also have a popular raffle with amazing prizes which is extremely popular and being drawn at the end of November, with 100 per cent of the proceeds going in the Ukraine fundraising pot."

Raffle tickets, priced £1, can be bought at the pub. The first prize is a morning on the gallops with thanks to Ben Case Racing, Edgcote; second prize is a luxury high quality fruit and veg hamper with thanks to Radlett Fruiterers; third prize is a main meal for up to four people at The Star Inn plus a drink each.

"We have now raised £1,900 but we really need to keep pushing this to reach our goal of two medical vehicles," added Niki.

"We would love to get more people involved with our events so our Ukraine pot can fill up. We would really love some local businesses to get involved too."

Their next fundraising events are as follows:

OCTOBER

Saturday October 15 – Quiz Night

Saturday October 19 - Bingo

Saturday October 29 – Leigh Chambers Live Music and Halloween

NOVEMBER

Thursday November 3 – Ian’s Folk Night

Saturday November 12 – Pyjama Party with DJ

Friday November 18 – Quiz Night

Wednesday November 30 - Bingo