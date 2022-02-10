£8 million approved to roll out 20mph project across Oxfordshire in next three years

On Tuesday February 8, Oxfordshire County Council approved its 2022/23 budget, which included funding for a three-year programme to support the implementation of 20mph roads across Oxfordshire. The money will pay for sign-only measures and the intention is to encourage more walking and cycling and create safer and more pleasant places for communities.

Councillor Tim Bearder, Oxfordshire County Council's cabinet member for highways management, said: "I'm delighted that my fellow council members have voted through a truly exciting and ambitious budget that recognises that travel and transport plans are fundamental to reducing our carbon emissions in Oxfordshire. Our policies can also make our towns, villages safer, happier, and less polluted place to live.

"To encourage cycling and walking we are investing £8m in a programme to make 20mph the new normal in residential areas across Oxfordshire. We are also putting aside £6m to support our bid to government with the bus companies for electric buses. We recognise that if people are to willingly leave their cars at home, we must provide exceptional alternative forms of transport. Under this alliance no-one will be left behind as we move towards a more sustainable people-centric transport network."

However, more applications are welcomed from communities who want to be included in the next phases. The scheme is free to town and parish councils, with the county council funding sign-only changes for areas wishing to be part of the changes as long as locations meet the agreed criteria for 20mph restrictions. For more information on the criteria see the following web link here: https://www.oxfordshire.gov.uk/residents/roads-and-transport/traffic/requesting-20mph#paragraph-10585Town and parish councils will be expected to fund any traffic calming measures or speed-activated signs that may be required to further reduce speeds in their areas.

Applications for 20mph streets and roads need to be supported by the parish or town council and by the relevant local county councillor.