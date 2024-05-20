Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Banbury resident of almost 50 years was inaugurated as the new town mayor at a ceremony last week (May 14).

A large crowd of civic dignitaries packed out the town hall last week to witness Cllr Mark Cherry become appointed as the new Banbury town mayor.

The proud Banburian was sworn in to serve as next town mayor has been an Oxfordshire county councillor since 2013 and currently holds positions at every tier of local government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Upon his appointment as town mayor, Cllr Cherry promised to help people from all walks of life appreciate ‘our wonderful town.’

New Banbury mayor Cllr Mark Cherry has promised to 'help people from all walks of life appreciate the town.'

He said: “As a resident of Banbury since 1974, residing in Bretch Hill, I am deeply rooted in our community’s fabric. My journey in public service began in September 2013. Since then, I have passionately served Banbury, striving to be its steadfast advocate and a beacon of support for local charities.

“My commitment to our town extends beyond the political arena; I have also dedicated years to the building industry since completing my education. I am eager to continue my work alongside fellow councillors, building a brighter future for Banbury and fostering strong ties with our local charities.

"Together, we will represent the diverse voices of our town and ensure that Banbury remains a place we are all proud to call home. There are many diverse aspects to our wonderful town, and as mayor, I hope to bring people from all walks of life together to appreciate Banbury as much as I do.”