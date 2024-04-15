Protestors demonstrate outside Banbury bank demanding it end its 'role in Gaza conflict'
Members of North Oxfordshire Socialist Alliance (NOSA) handed out leaflets to shoppers and engaged in conversations to explain, in their words, ‘how Barclays Bank is financing the slaughter of innocent Palestinian civilians in Gaza’.
Organiser Phil Richards said: “This is our contribution to wider moves by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) and Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement to urge Barclays Bank customers to close their accounts.
“A War On Want report found that Barclays Bank, one of the UK’s largest high street banks, has substantial shareholdings and provides loans and financial services to at least nine companies, including Elbit Systems, known to be producing weapons and military technology sold to Israel and used in violence against Palestinians.”
PSC said over 2,500 people have closed their Barclays accounts during mass account closure days.
Phil Richards said: “We’ve had a largely positive reaction today and many people support what we are doing and have thanked us for being here.”
Oxford PSC spokesperson Caroline Raine said protesters’ ultimate aim is for Barclays to end these financial ties.
Ms Raine said: “We are asking people to email Barclays and demand it ends its relationship with these companies. We are particularly asking Barclays’ customers to hand in a letter to their bank manager."
The Banbury Guardian has contacted Barclays Bank Plc to ask if the organisation would like to make a comment on the demands.