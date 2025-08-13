Objectors shouted anti-fascist chants when they gathered near Chipping Norton yesterday (Tuesday) in protest at the visit of US Vice President JD Vance.

While the route of the Vice President’s giant motorcade was dressed with Palestine flags and placards against the genocide in Gaza, Chippy’s MP Sean Woodcock welcomed the Mr Vance who is staying at Dean Manor.

Protesters described their action as ‘colourful, vibrant, passionate, angry, emotional and witty’. About 100 gathered at the roadside and delighted organisers said local attendance exceeded their expectations.

"There is real anger directed at the US government for it's support of Israel's genocide in Gaza,” said one.

Steve Akers, centre, is pictured with others in a demonstration against US Vice President JD Vance at Chipping Norton

"Our Palestinian flags are flown in solidarity with the Gazans being deliberately starved. We denounce JD Vance for supporting war crimes.

"We repeated our chants – we want fascist creeps off our streets, we want Vance to go home – these are our streets.”

Steve Akers, a Chipping Norton Town Councillor was among them. He said: “There were 65,000 reasons for supporting the demonstration. I am appalled at the murder, death, destruction and deliberate starvation that Israel is carrying out in Gaza.

"JD Vance and Trump are the only two men in the world who can end this. If they do not, their complicity will continue and they will go down in history as war criminals.”

One of the many impromptu placards put up on the route of US Vice President JD Vance's motorcade

Mr Woodcock welcomed Mr Vance to the Banbury constituency which now includes Chipping Norton and Charlbury.

“I welcome the Vice President of the United States to the constituency. Dean, Charlbury and the surrounding area is a great place and I hope he gets to visit and use the many wonderful local businesses,” he said.

“As lovely as they are, they are not images on postcards, but they are also communities where people live and work and I would urge all visitors to respect that.”

Mr Vance was taken under huge security to Daylesford where he spent several hours. The centre has a farm shop, garden centre, spa and restaurant.

The Gaza genocide became the focus of a protest against a visit by US Vice President JD Vance

Mr Akers said: “The visit was hosted by Lord Bamford, the Tory donating billionaire who makes millions selling JCBs to the Israelis and the Burmese. He has had private meetings with Robert Jenrick, the Shadow Secretary of State for Justice and Shadow Lord Chancellor. This is who he is really interested in.”