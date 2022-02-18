Proposal to improve consistency of parking enforcement across Oxfordshire

West Oxfordshire District Council currently carries out parking enforcement on behalf of the county council in the area. However, the county council is proposing to end the agreement and carry out enforcement itself, following its successful adoption of powers for the rest of Oxfordshire last year.

Under the proposals, West Oxfordshire District Council would continue to manage and enforce its off-street car parks. Oxfordshire County Council would manage on-street infringements, such as yellow-lines, loading bays, and bus lanes, as it already does in Oxford City, Cherwell, South Oxfordshire, and the Vale of White Horse districts.

Councillor Tim Bearder, Oxfordshire County Council's cabinet member for highways management, said: "We were delighted by the positive reaction people had when we began enforcing parking regulations elsewhere last year. Many people got in touch with our officers to tell them where the problem areas were so that we could tackle them. People have benefitted from the expertise of our enforcement officers in keeping the roads clearer and safer for all users.

Oxfordshire County Council is planning to bring consistency to highway parking enforcement around the county by taking over responsibility for fining motorists who break the rules in West Oxfordshire.

"This proposed change would also improve consistency and reduce confusion for all road users in the way on-street parking regulations are enforced in Oxfordshire, and provide greater levels of efficiency, resilience, and technology when it comes to enforcing the rules. We believe it would be sensible for the public to have one single organisation to contact about highway parking matters throughout the whole of Oxfordshire."

Any future parking proposals, such as residential parking permits or pay and display schemes, would need to be consulted upon and determined in their own right.