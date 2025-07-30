Property Focus: Take a look inside this stunning five-bedroom house located next to popular beauty spot near Banbury

The Coach House in Avon Dassett near Burton Dassett Hills Country Park has been listed with a guide price of £1,375,000 by estate agents Savills.

The property was formerly the coach house for the nearby Bitham Hall Estate, but was separated and converted into a house in 1987.

It is set over two floors, with the ground floor featuring a large sitting room, dining area, kitchen, and study/bedroom.

On the second floor, there are three regular bedrooms and an en suite bedroom that features a walk-in dressing room and access to the boiler room and garage.

Outside, the property is surrounded by 1.79 acres of mature gardens and woodland within an extended parkland setting.

For more information, contact Savills at 01295 230796 or visit their office at 36 South Bar Street, Banbury.

To view online, visit:https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/163003550#/?channel=RES_BUY

The property's garden is divided into tiered sections, and features a large area of lawn, mature shrubs and trees, beds and herbaceous borders.