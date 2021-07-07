Property focus: Take a look inside this stunning 10-bedroom home for sale near Banbury which comes with a heated swimming pool

A stunning 10-bed home with its own swimming pool set on 6.5 acres of beautiful countryside near the village of Shutford, Banbury has gone on the market.

The main house has six bedrooms with an additional four bedrooms in the annexe, a 20-metre heated outdoor swimming pool, an independent multiple room office space, fields, paddocks and utility buildings with an overall area of 7,060 square feet.

It's on the market with Keller Williams Prime Properties, London, for £3,000,000.

The estate agents who listed the property said: "The property is entered through a spacious hall which connects to the majority of the reception rooms. The grand drawing room is flooded with light from the two French doors and windows featuring an impressive Cotswold stone surround fireplace with a wood burning stove inset and accesses the dining room which in turn leads back into the main hall and cloakroom and to a ground floor bedroom with French doors to the gardens."

The kitchen and breakfast room is described as the centrepiece of the house and features a bespoke kitchen island with a variety of integrated appliances and ample space for dining 20 guests. A marble stone floor, which complements the majority of the ground floor, continues into the living room, with a wood burning stove, and access to the large utility room with an abundance of storage cupboards.

To the first floor includes the master bedroom suite with a glass front vaulted seating area overlooking the pool and garden with an en-suite space finishing this impressive room. Bedroom two enjoys a spacious dressing room and en-suite, bedroom three with en-suite has an independent ground floor access and the further two bedrooms and family bathroom completes the first floor accommodation.

The property also includes an alluring summer house facing the 18-metre heated swimming pool with five French doors allowing for an abundance of light having a spacious living room and fitted kitchen area, shower room and two bedrooms. The formal outside entertaining space has flagstone terraces which continue through to the pool area, a self-contained gym, an independent bar and grill, hot tub, an arctic cabin and landscaped gardens.

The property also includes a stables annexe, which is situated to the front of the main house and offers additional 29’ x 21’ max entertainment space with two en-suite bedrooms and a shower room.

A meandering stream divides the formal gardens to the lower garden, with fields and paddocks beyond, utility buildings and an independent multiple room office space.

It has a guide price of £3,000,000 and is on the market with estate agents Keller Williams Prime Properties, London. They can be reached at Keller Williams Prime Properties, London,

Lynton House 7-12, Tavistock Square, London, WC1H 9LT. To contact them, call 020 8012 2958.

Or click here to view the property online: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/109696394#/

1. Shutford, Banbury - Guide price - 3,000,000 Drawing room at the 10-bedroom home on the market near Shutford, Banbury (Image from Rightmove) Buy photo

2. A stunning 10-bed home with its own swimming pool set on 6.5 acres of beautiful countryside near the village of Shutford, Banburyhas gone on the market. (Image from Rightmove) Buy photo

3. Shutford, Banbury - Guide price - 3,000,000 Dining room at the 10-bedroom home near Shutford (Image from Rightmove) Buy photo

4. Shutford, Banbury - Guide price - 3,000,000 View of the front of the 10-bedroom home for sale near Shutford, Banbury (Image from Rightmove) Buy photo