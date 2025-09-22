The well-presented Victorian townhouse is located on Oxford Road, close to the junction with Bloxham Road.placeholder image
Property Focus: Take a look at this four-bedroom stunning Victorian townhouse for sale in Banbury

By Jack Ingham
Published 22nd Sep 2025, 11:52 BST
A well-presented four-bedroom Victorian townhouse in Banbury has been put on the market.

The property, located on Oxford Road, has been listed with a guide price of £798,000 by estate agents Pontings Residential.

Built in 1829, the property combines period details such as its original doors, sash windows and open fireplaces with elements of modern living, like a refurbished bespoke kitchen.

Set across two floors, the ground floor features the kitchen, dining room, family room, utility room and living room.

The four bedrooms, one of which is an en suite, are found on the first floor alongside the family bathroom.

Outside, there is a rear garden with a walled paved patio and a brick-built storage shed.

The property also contains a basement, which can be used for additional storage space.

For more information, contact Pointings Residential at The Old Wine House, 27 High Street, Banbury, or call them on 01295 262323.

To view online, visit: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/164230538#/?channel=RES_BUY

The house combines modern living with original period features.

1. Oxford Road

The house combines modern living with original period features. Photo: Submitted Image

The living room of the house.

2. Oxford Road

The living room of the house. Photo: Submitted Image

The house has four bedrooms, including an en suite.

3. Oxford Road

The house has four bedrooms, including an en suite. Photo: Submitted Image

Several of the rooms feature open fireplaces.

4. Oxford Road

Several of the rooms feature open fireplaces. Photo: Submitted Image

