Property Focus: Take a look at this four-bedroom stunning Victorian townhouse for sale in Banbury

The property, located on Oxford Road, has been listed with a guide price of £798,000 by estate agents Pontings Residential.

Built in 1829, the property combines period details such as its original doors, sash windows and open fireplaces with elements of modern living, like a refurbished bespoke kitchen.

Set across two floors, the ground floor features the kitchen, dining room, family room, utility room and living room.

The four bedrooms, one of which is an en suite, are found on the first floor alongside the family bathroom.

Outside, there is a rear garden with a walled paved patio and a brick-built storage shed.

The property also contains a basement, which can be used for additional storage space.

For more information, contact Pointings Residential at The Old Wine House, 27 High Street, Banbury, or call them on 01295 262323.

To view online, visit: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/164230538#/?channel=RES_BUY

